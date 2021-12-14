Man Detained After Trying To Drive Through Houses Of Parliament Gates

UNILAD

A man has been detained at the Houses of Parliament after allegedly attempting to ‘drive through the main gate’.

Images from the scene show a man dressed in grey tracksuit bottoms and a grey top being restrained by police following the incident in London.

Officers are said to have been armed with tasers as they handcuffed the man, who was reportedly detained under the Mental Health Act before being sectioned.

The man appeared to be driving a blue Jaguar towards the building which serves as a meeting place for the House of Commons and the House of Lords. While he was being detained his car was seen parked directly opposite the main gate into Parliament.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police commented on the incident, The Mirror reports, saying:

At around midday on Tuesday, 14 December, a vehicle attempted to enter Carriage Gates, Palace of Westminster. A male inside the vehicle was detained before being sectioned under the Mental Health Act.

The spokesperson assured there was no damage to property and no injuries were sustained during the events. They also stated that the situation is not being treated as a terrorist incident.

The incident comes just two weeks after a man was arrested for climbing a fence and getting into a yard located outside the Houses of Parliament before being caught. The man was pinned down by police and arrested, with a Metropolitan Police spokesperson explaining he was arrested ‘on suspicion of trespassing on a protected site.’

The incident was not terror-related, the spokesperson added.