Man Detained For Nine Days Over An ‘Insulting’ Meme

A man in China was reportedly detained for nine days after police found he’d sent an ‘insulting’ meme to his friends.

In my experience, group chats are 30% chatter, 70% memes. You send in something funny, your ego gets a small boost with the laugh reacts, and you go about your day until the next one comes along.

For this man, who’s only been identified by his surname Li, a seemingly innocuous meme led to him being detained by the police.

Li is said to have sent the meme into a group exchange with more than 330 members on the Chinese social media platform WeChat last month, following complaints about the local COVID-19 restrictions, as per state-run outlet The Paper and reported by CNN. China still has some of the strictest coronavirus measures in the world, including snap lockdowns, travel restrictions and mass testing.

The meme in question showed a dog in a police hat while holding a badge and pointing at the camera. It’s said to be a common image on the app, with different variations with other animals or cartoon characters.

However, local police in Qingtongxia city, in Ningxia region, were alerted to the post by a member of the public apparently accusing Li of sending a meme ‘insulting the image of the police’, The Paper claimed.

An investigation was swiftly launched, with officers discovering Li had been ‘dissatisfied with the community prevention measures’ regarding the pandemic. He was summoned to the station, where he eventually ‘confessed to the illegal fact of insulting the police’, which said he’d ‘picked quarrels and provoked trouble’. As punishment, he was detained for nine days.

The article defended the police, saying they’re ‘on the front line of epidemic prevention and control to build a safety barrier for people’s lives and health… however, there are some people dissatisfied with the epidemic prevention measures, and even openly insulting the police.’

‘For such illegal acts, Qingtongxia Police Department always insists on ‘zero tolerance’ policy and resolutely punishes them according to the law to defend the authority of law enforcement and legal dignity of the police,’ it added. Many have protested the man’s detention, arguing that it’s an outrageous overuse of power.

The Paper‘s original article has since been pulled from the website.