Man Downs Seven Pints For Courage To Turn Himself In To Police, Turns Out He Was Never Wanted

A Texas man who had been anxiously preparing to turn himself into the cops opted to drink seven pints of Budweiser for a bit of Dutch courage, in a decision he would later come to regret.

Billy Bob Hall, 59, walked into the the lobby of Weatherford’s Parker County Jail at approximately 7pm on Monday, September 23 and stated that he was wanted for parole violation.

However, it soon emerged he wasn’t even wanted by police officers, meaning – depending of course on your personal views on criminality – he didn’t actually have to dob himself in.

As reported by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, police reports stated Hall believed he had missed a parole check-in about two weeks prior to the incident.

Police officers said Hall mentioned he was drunk during a meeting with Deputy R. Chavez, admitting to having drunk seven Budweisers before heading over to the station to build up his ‘courage’.

Deputy Chavez confirmed he could smell the strong scent of alcohol on Hall’s breath, as reported by CBS DFW.

According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, a police report on the incident read:

Hall advised he had to drink to build up the courage to turn himself in.

Following Hall’s admission, officers at Parker County Jail checked through computer records. However, it was found Hall wasn’t actually wanted on any warrants; rending his visit and his Dutch courage unnecessary.

However, Hall was not simply allowed to turn around and head back home again. Officers would have let him go had it not been for his heavy beer session.

As reported by CBS DFW, deputies arrested Hall for public intoxication after deciding he was intoxicated to the extent he posed a danger both to himself and to others.

According to The Law Office Of Kevin Bennett, public intoxication, commonly referred to as a PI, is regarded as a Class C misdemeanor crime under Texas law.

Those handed a PI may receive fines as high as $500 and could even face the possibility of having the crime on their permanent criminal record. Two previous PIs means the third is enhanceable to a Class B misdemeanor, with the potential for up to 180 day jail time and fines up to $2,000.

Billy Bob Hall is currently being held at the Parker County jail. UNILAD has reached out to Parker County Sheriff’s Office for comment.

