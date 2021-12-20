unilad
Man Erects Billboard To Try And Find ‘The Perfect Woman’

by : Hannah Smith on : 20 Dec 2021 16:29
Man Erects Billboard To Try And Find 'The Perfect Woman'Jim Bays/Alamy

In a world of Tinder bios and awkward online chat, one man has gone old-school in an attempt to find a ‘good woman’, by placing a giant billboard ad asking potential matches to get in touch.

Jim Bays, 66, recently moved to Texas from Washington in search of a ‘fresh start’, and decided upon an unorthodox way to find a companion in his new town.

Jim Bays' billboard ad (Jim Bays)Jim Bays

Discussing his experience of dating as a twice-married man in his sixties, Bays told local news site Austonia‘It’s not like when you were in high school and it’s easy to meet somebody.

‘How do you meet somebody that’s on the same page? How do you create the number of accidents that need to happen in order for you to meet somebody that you really mix well with?’

After no luck with online dating, Bays hit upon his idea one day while driving along the highway and noticing a vacant billboard high above the road. A short while later, his ad went up, displaying a picturing of him donning a cowboy hat, a number to call him on, and a short lonely hearts bio detailing what he was looking for in a partner.

Date (Alamy)Alamy

‘Wanted: A Good Woman,’ the billboard reads. ’50-55ish. For talks and walks and mutual acts of kindness.’

Speaking to KXAN, Bays said that he felt his previous marriages had been unsuccessful because he’d been too ‘boyish’ and dedicated to his work to make things work. Now, he said, he knows exactly what he wants from a relationship, explaining, ‘I’m just looking for a nice woman to spend the rest of my days walking, talking and doing kindnesses [with].’

As for whether the ad has been successful, Bays says he’s already been on ‘four or five’ dates thanks to the billboard and has a further two dozen voicemails in his inbox – but he’s still waiting on his perfect match.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

