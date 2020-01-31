Man Evacuated From Wuhan Says Women Are Asking To Be ‘Quarantined With Him’

I didn’t speak Chinese but my friends were like ‘be careful’. Three days later my friend said: ‘Go to the store now with a face mask and gloves and get as much as you can. They’re going to shut down the city.’ I took it as a joke. [I thought], I’m from New York which is a city of seven million people. In Wuhan there are 11 million.

I’m thinking, they’re not going to shut down an entire city, but sure enough they did. It turned into a frenzy. People were fighting over masks, fighting over food. There were lines out the doors of stores. The shelves were empty.