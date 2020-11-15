Man Exonerated After 15 Years In Prison For Wrongful Murder Conviction PA Images

A man who was wrongly convicted of a 1998 murder has been released from prison after new evidence and witness testimony cleared him of the crime.

Joseph Webster stood trial for the murder of Leroy Owens in 2006, when a jury found him guilty within hours of starting deliberations in part because witness testimony identified him as the killer.

Webster, who is now 41, maintained his innocence, but he was sentenced to life in prison.

Hear more about Webster’s wrongful conviction below:

A decade after his conviction, a new unit designed to review cases that may have ended in wrongful convictions found critical flaws in Webster’s trial. Webster’s lawyer, Daniel Horwitz, launched his own investigation and applied for review from the Davidson County District Attorney’s Conviction Review Unit.

New evidence and witness testimony came to light, and four years after the investigation was launched the district attorney’s office announced it ‘no longer has confidence in the conviction of Mr. Webster’ and recommended to a judge that ‘Mr. Webster’s conviction be vacated and the charges against him dismissed’, NBC News reports.

Webster was transferred from Tennessee Department of Corrections custody to the downtown Nashville detention centre on Tuesday, November 10, after which he was released. Webster was indicted on the murder charge while in custody for a lesser conviction, and as a result has spent nearly two decades in jail on the combined sentences.

Joseph Webster wrongfully convicted News Channel 5

The 41-year-old told NBC News affiliate WSMV that he was ‘so happy’ after having his conviction overturned, adding: ‘The hard part is over with and now I’ve just got to deal with this part, and that’s the best part of it.’

Following his release, Horwitz said Webster went ‘straight to his mother’s house’ to have his first home-cooked meal in almost two decades, which consisted of meatloaf, cornbread, turnip greens and macaroni and cheese.

The lawyer added:

He loves his family and he’s missed them every single day he was incarcerated.

One of Webster’s children, Joquan, had never seen his father when he wasn’t behind bars.

Joseph Webster with family PA Images

Webster was arrested after two men in a white station wagon chased down Owens and bludgeoned him to death with a cinderblock. Witnesses identified two Black men as the assailants, and Webster was picked from a photo lineup as being one of the suspects.

The suspect police were looking to identify was described as having a medium build and weighing roughly 160 pounds. In comparison, Webster was roughly 300 pounds and had visibly gold teeth, a factor no witness recalled either man having.

The witness later recounted their testimony, and when Horwitz had the murder weapon tested none of Webster’s DNA was found.

Joseph Webster with family PA Images

Horwitz commented:

It was very clear to me that the evidence against him was extremely weak, that the investigation into this murder had been sloppy and incomplete at best, and that this was a very serious innocence claim.

Webster’s wrongful conviction case included evidence that one of his relatives, Kenny Neal, had bragged about committing the murder, according to court documents cited by NBC. When one of the witnesses who had originally identified Webster saw a photograph of his relative, they identified him as the actual perpetrator they had seen commit the killing.

Webster’s exoneration marks the first in Nashville history since the Davidson County Conviction Review Unit was established in 2016.