Man Falls Nine Storeys, Crashes Into Car, And Walks Away

A New Jersey man plummeted nine storeys, landed on a BMW, and somehow survived.

The miraculous incident took place on Wednesday, October 6, when the 31-year-old crash-landed on the car parked on 26 Journal Square at 10.20am.

While some have speculated about the circumstances around his fall from the Jersey City building, it’s still unclear why he was there: he wouldn’t give his name to the police; and he wasn’t cooperating with their investigation into the case, a source familiar with the matter said.

As the man emerged from the wreckage of his plunge, nearby pedestrian Christina Smith said he asked, ‘What happened?’

‘I heard a big boom and I didn’t think it was a person at first. The back window of the car just busted out – exploded. Then the guy jumped up and started screaming. His arm was all twisted,’ she told the New York Post.

‘I was shocked. It was like being in a movie… I was thinking, thank God, it probably helped that he had a fluffy jacket on,’ she said, as it may have prevented worse injuries. He also still had a face mask dangling from his right ear, even after the fall.

Smith took graphic photos and videos of the aftermath of the fall and posted them on social media. Soon after, the man was rushed to hospital in an ambulance and as of Thursday, October 7, he’s said to be in a critical condition, according to Jersey City spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione.

Mark Bordeaux, who works in the building, claimed the man kept telling people, ‘Leave me alone, I want to die,’ as onlookers pleaded with him to stay down until help arrived.

‘He wanted to die. That was his agenda. But God had something else in mind,’ Bordeaux said.