unilad
Advert

Man Falls Nine Storeys, Crashes Into Car, And Walks Away

by : Cameron Frew on : 08 Oct 2021 07:31
Man Falls Nine Storeys, Crashes Into Car, And Walks AwayJimMillerJr/Christina Bri/Facebook

A New Jersey man plummeted nine storeys, landed on a BMW, and somehow survived. 

The miraculous incident took place on Wednesday, October 6, when the 31-year-old crash-landed on the car parked on 26 Journal Square at 10.20am.

Advert

While some have speculated about the circumstances around his fall from the Jersey City building, it’s still unclear why he was there: he wouldn’t give his name to the police; and he wasn’t cooperating with their investigation into the case, a source familiar with the matter said.

He fell nine storeys from a building in Jersey City. (Google Street View)Google Street View

As the man emerged from the wreckage of his plunge, nearby pedestrian Christina Smith said he asked, ‘What happened?’

‘I heard a big boom and I didn’t think it was a person at first. The back window of the car just busted out – exploded. Then the guy jumped up and started screaming. His arm was all twisted,’ she told the New York Post.

Advert

‘I was shocked. It was like being in a movie… I was thinking, thank God, it probably helped that he had a fluffy jacket on,’ she said, as it may have prevented worse injuries. He also still had a face mask dangling from his right ear, even after the fall.

The man crashed into a BMW and survived. (@chrissy.smith./Facebook)Christina Bri/Facebook

Smith took graphic photos and videos of the aftermath of the fall and posted them on social media. Soon after, the man was rushed to hospital in an ambulance and as of Thursday, October 7, he’s said to be in a critical condition, according to Jersey City spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione.

Mark Bordeaux, who works in the building, claimed the man kept telling people, ‘Leave me alone, I want to die,’ as onlookers pleaded with him to stay down until help arrived.

Advert

‘He wanted to die. That was his agenda. But God had something else in mind,’ Bordeaux said.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Squid Game Hints You Probably Missed
Film and TV

Squid Game Hints You Probably Missed

Jake Gyllenhaal Reveals Sex Scenes With Jennifer Aniston Were ‘Torture’
Film and TV

Jake Gyllenhaal Reveals Sex Scenes With Jennifer Aniston Were ‘Torture’

Squid Game: Fans Share Mind-Bending Theories On How Masked Guards Are Recruited
Film and TV

Squid Game: Fans Share Mind-Bending Theories On How Masked Guards Are Recruited

Man Dies During The ‘Hardest Race In The World’ Across Brutal Sahara Desert
News

Man Dies During The ‘Hardest Race In The World’ Across Brutal Sahara Desert

Cameron Frew

Entertainment Editor at UNILAD. 2001: A Space Odyssey is the best film ever made, and Warrior is better than Rocky. That's all you need to know.

Topics: News, New Jersey, Now, US

Credits

New York Post

  1. New York Post

    Man plunges nine stories from NJ high-rise, lands on BMW — and survives

 