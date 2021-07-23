Man Finally Rescued After Week-Long Bear Attack

US COAST GUARD/PA

A man stuck in the wilderness of Alaska has been found by the US Coast Guard after being repeatedly attacked by a bear.

An unnamed man thought to be in his late 50s or early 60s was found on top of a shack, waving his hands on the structure. The Coast Guard was en route to a mission with a team of scientists on a wildlife research mission but recognised the distress signal after being taken off course by the weather. Noticing the man was waving with both his hands making the signal for ‘SOS’, the pilots intervened.

When the man was found, he was almost out of ammunition and very sleep deprived. The man who had bruises on his torso, as well as a leg injury, was picked up by the Coast Guard and taken to Nome for medical treatment.

Fortunately, the man’s injuries were not life-threatening.

PA Images

The man had been staying in the shack since July 12 and had said that a bear repeatedly attacked him which led to him becoming sleep deprived.

According to The New York Times, Lt. Cmdr. Jared Carbajal, one of the pilots of the Coast Guard helicopter, said in an interview:

At some point, a bear had dragged him down to the river. He had a pistol. He said that the bear kept coming back every night and he hadn’t slept in a few days.

Although bears are prevalent in the area at this time of the year, Petty Officer 1st Class Ali Blackburn said it’s unusual for a person to have several encounters with the same bear.

Alaskan health officials have reported that 68 people in the state have been hospitalized for injuries sustained in 66 bear attacks between 2000 and 2017. During this period, 10 people have died from bear attacks.

