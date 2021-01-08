Man Fired After Wearing Company Lanyard To US Capitol Riot PA Images/Getty Images

A US Capitol rioter was photographed wearing his work lanyard. Soon after, he was sacked.

On January 6, pro-Trump supporters descended upon the Capitol in Washington D.C. as Congress attempted to finalise Joe Biden’s win in the presidential election. Five people have died, at least 52 were arrested and many were seen in photos and videos engaging in illegal behaviour.

Many of the rioters weren’t wearing masks, seeming to parade around the federal building gleefully posing, whether it be in officer or the chamber itself. One such extremist made a critical error in his choice of attire.

One invader, who hasn’t been named, was photographed invading the building with a Navistar Direct Marketing lanyard around his neck, while holding a flag and other pro-Trump paraphernalia.

The company later found the photo of the employee and dismissed him for ‘demonstrating dangerous conduct’. In a statement, Navistar wrote: ‘After review of the photographic evidence the employee in question has been terminated for cause.’

Lanyard Rioter Getty

It added: ‘While we support all employee’s right to peaceful, lawful exercise of free speech, any employee demonstrating dangerous conduct that endangers the health and safety of others will no longer have an employment opportunity with Navistar Direct Marketing.’

The rioter became the subject of mockery online following his sacking, with James Felton replying: ‘Just because it’s a violent coup with obvious legal repercussions doesn’t mean you shouldn’t be networking.’

Another tweeted: ‘When you know everyone at the event is like-minded, dim-witted and gullible it’s the perfect time for marketing.’ A third wrote: ‘He’ll be the last one laughing when he networks with Trump on LinkedIn through this savvy marketing ploy.’

Federal investigators are looking at everyone involved in the chaos seen earlier this week, including Trump himself, according to US Attorney Michael Sherwin.

He said: ‘We’re looking at all actors here and anyone that had a role and, if the evidence fits the elements of the crime, they’re going to be charged… make no mistake about this. It was a very dangerous situation. We are aggressively trying to address these cases as soon as possible.’

Prosecutors have charged 15 criminal cases so far, with one unnamed man arrested with a military semi-automatic rifle and 11 Molotov cocktails ‘that were ready to go’.

Trump Supporters Storm US Capitol PA Images

Defendants charged in connection with the Capitol siege began appearing in court yesterday, January 7, with several ordered to leave DC and not return until further notice.

Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen said in a statement, as per CNN: ‘We will continue to methodically assess evidence, charge crimes and make arrests in the coming days and weeks to ensure that those responsible are held accountable under the law.’