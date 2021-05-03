Man Goes Viral After Counting To 100 For First Time After Stroke
A man has gone viral after counting to 100 for the first time after suffering from a stroke.
As part of the Captain Tom 100 campaign, people are being asked to create a challenge based on the number 100 for charity. The 100 theme has been set in memory of Captain Sir Tom Moore, who famously raised funds for the NHS, and celebrates him on what would have been his 101st birthday.
In response to the fundraising challenge, 58-year-old Gary Yates took part in a video where he counted to 100 for the first time since his stroke. The moving footage has now gone viral, with people congratulating Yates on his efforts.
Gary’s wife, Pauline Yates, spoke to PA about his stroke and his road to recovery, and explained that the couple were on holiday in Spain two and a half years ago when the stroke occurred.
Pauline said:
He was fit and healthy, it was such a shock… there was no warning, none of this face dropping, nothing.
I just turned away to look out the window, felt the table shake, looked around to see what he was doing. And that was it.
What it’s taken from his life is, well, I wouldn’t know where to begin.
Since then, Pauline has helped Gary with his recovery and noted the positive attitude he has, explaining, ‘Gary’s the sort of person who has always taken life in his stride. I’m very lucky.’ She continued, ‘He’s one of the calmest people, he never complains, he never blames life.’
Pauline claimed that the actions of Captain Sir Tom Moore inspired them both, claiming that ‘it’s something that you can grab on to’.
Pauline explained:
When we first saw Captain Tom on television, I looked at it and I said to Gary, ‘If that guy at nearly 100 years of age can even think of doing something like this then there is no bounds for what you can do.’
Gary’s efforts have raised more than £1,000 for the Stroke Association. Pauline stated that she hopes ‘some of the money will go to help other people’. She added, ‘I can do everything for Gary, but there are people out there who have had strokes and live on their own – they don’t have anybody to help.’
His efforts appear to have inspired plenty of people online, and many will hope that it will encourage donations to charities. Those who have been moved by Gary’s achievement can donate to the Stroke Association through his JustGiving page here.
