Man Goes Viral After Counting To 100 For First Time After Stroke

Gary’s efforts have raised more than £1,000 for the Stroke Association. Pauline stated that she hopes ‘some of the money will go to help other people’. She added, ‘I can do everything for Gary, but there are people out there who have had strokes and live on their own – they don’t have anybody to help.’

His efforts appear to have inspired plenty of people online, and many will hope that it will encourage donations to charities. Those who have been moved by Gary’s achievement can donate to the Stroke Association through his JustGiving page here.

