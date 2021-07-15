Man Hospitalised With Human Case Of H5N6 Bird Flu

Pixabay/PA Images

China has confirmed a man has been hospitalised with a rare human case of the H5N6 strain of bird flu, although officials say the risk of large-scale transmission is low.

A 55-year-old man fell ill with the virus and was taken to hospital in Bazhong, Sichuan province in south-west China. He was reported to have first tested positive on July 6 after coming down with a fever.

In a report, the country’s state-run broadcaster Global Television Network said officials in Bazhong had ‘activated an emergency response and sterilized the area’. It’s not clear from where the man contracted the virus, or whether he had handled poultry as part of his job.

The H5N6 virus is one of several strains of avian flu that scientists monitor for potential human transmission. It typically afflicts poultry flocks but can also be found in captured or dead birds, The New York Times reports. The rare strain was initially discovered in Laos in 2013, but has since spread to a number of other Asian countries, including Vietnam and China.

Scientists confirmed the first human case of H5N6 in 2014, with the World Health Organisation reporting a total of 32 laboratory-confirmed human cases in the seven years since. The most recent case before the Bazhong case was also confirmed in China in May this year.

Nineteen of those known to have contracted the H5N6 strain were confirmed by the WHO to have died of the virus.

While there are no indications that there is an imminent risk of a wider H5N6 human outbreak, the case serves as a reminder that there are several other flu viruses capable of transmitting from animals to humans. Scientists continuously monitor animal flu strains looking for signs that they may be mutating or becoming more transmissible, with many experts warning future pandemics could be several times worse than the COVID-19 pandemic.