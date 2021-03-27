Man Imprisoned For 21 Years Under Racist Jim Crow Law Hopes To Finally Be Exonerated

Change.org

A rapper who has spent 21 years in prison has petitioned to reverse his conviction after the Supreme Court ruled that non-unanimous jury verdicts for serious crimes are unconstitutional.

McKinley Phipps Jr., who went by the stage name Mac, was becoming known as a young hip-hop artist in 2000 when he was charged with shooting a teenager at a nightclub in Louisiana.

Advert 10

Phipps, who is Black, was sentenced to 30 years in prison for manslaughter following a trial that involved an all-white jury. The jury did not reach a unanimous decision on his case and voted for his sentence 10-2.

Pixabay

Louisiana was one of only two states, alongside Oregon, that allowed non-unanimous jury verdicts at the time, due to a 1972 decision that allowed the practice to continue in state criminal courts in Louisiana and Oregon, but forbade it at a federal level.

According to Huffington Post, the Jim Crow law in Louisiana dated back to an 1898 constitutional convention where the stated purpose was ‘to establish the supremacy of the white race in the state’.

Advert 10

Phipps’ lawyer, Stanton Jones of Arnold & Porter, explained, ‘Based on the racial demographics in Louisiana at the time, you could be pretty sure that in most criminal cases, there weren’t going to be more than two Black people on any 12-person jury. Mathematically, then, you can eliminate the significance of the two jurors voting to acquit.’

Louisiana changed its law in January 2019, and last April, the Supreme Court ruled that non-unanimous jury verdicts for serious crimes are unconstitutional. However, it has not yet been decided whether the Supreme Court’s ruling applies retroactively.

Phipps has consistently maintained his innocence, and his family and legal team tried to appeal the sentence handed to the rapper, arguing there were multiple flaws in the conviction. They noted that his rap lyrics were used to paint him as a violent person, and that another man actually confessed to the crime but was discounted by prosecutors.

Advert 10

The star witness, who previously identified Phipps as the shooter, recanted her testimony in 2015 and told the Huffington Post that she had been threatened by then-District Attorney Walter Reed.

In spite of their efforts, the attempts at appeal proved unsuccessful, but Phipps could now have another chance at freedom as last month he was recommended for immediate parole last month after the Louisiana Board of Pardons and Parole voted to grant him clemency.

Democratic Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards has not yet begun the review process, and while a successful review would Phipps grant his freedom, it would not exonerate Phipps.

Advert 10

In an effort to clear Phipps’ name, Jones is hoping that the change in law regarding non-unanimous juries will assist his application for post-conviction relief.

Commenting on the prospect, Phipps’ wife, Angelique, said, ‘The pending Supreme Court decision would be a pivotal moment for McKinley as well as 1,500 other men and women still incarcerated due to this Jim Crow era law. It will give McKinley a shot at exoneration and give others a chance at a fair trial.’

The decision about whether the law would apply retroactively is expected by the end of June, and if approved Louisiana’s Promise of Justice initiative has identified more than 1,500 inmates in the state who could be entitled to new trials as a result.