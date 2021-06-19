unilad
Man In Court After Allegedly Stealing $1,800 Worth Of Sex Toys

by : Cameron Frew on : 19 Jun 2021 12:49
Man In Court After Allegedly Stealing $1,800 Worth Of Sex Toys

A New Zealand man has appeared in court charged with stealing nearly $1,800 worth of sex toys.

Hamish George Crego-Bourne, from Rotorua, appeared in district court on Monday, June 14, via video link. The 31-year-old is facing a slew of theft and burglary charges.

On May 16 this year, he’s been accused of stealing novelty sex toys from Peaches and Cream in Auckland, with the haul valued at $1,775.92.

Crego-Bourne also allegedly stole a 2018 Yamaha Deluxe jet ski and trailer, valued at $20,000, as well as a 2004 Mitsubishi Triton utility. As per the NZ Herald, both thefts reportedly took place between May 16–17 in Auckland.

He’s also facing four burglary charges: on May 11, he allegedly entered a residential building in Whitianga; between May 11-14, he’s accused of entering another building in Whitianga; on May 12, he allegedly entered another Whitianga residence; and between May 11-12, he allegedly entered a building in Tairua.

On May 13, Crego-Bourne allegedly breached his bail conditions in Rotorua, later found to be driving with a BAC level of 85mg, despite holding a zero-alcohol licence.

The defendant allegedly failed a breathalyzer test. (PA Images)PA Images

While driving under the influence is illegal, a zero-alcohol licence is given to drivers who ‘have been given a zero alcohol sentence by the courts, or drivers who have been given an alcohol interlock sentence by the courts and who have been approved to exit the alcohol interlock licence stage of the alcohol interlock programme,’ as per the NZ Transport Agency.

Drivers must hold it for three years, and ‘if you have a zero-alcohol licence, you are required to hold the licence for three years, during which time you must maintain a zero-alcohol limit while driving,’ the guidance adds.

The defendant’s lawyer Douglas Hall hasn’t entered any pleas at the time of writing, with a further court hearing expected later this month on June 23, where he will enter pleas.

Cameron Frew

