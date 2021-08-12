Man In Handcuffs Escapes Police And Steals A Quad Bike Leading To High Speed Chase

Edmond Police Department

An Oklahoma man led police on a high-speed chase this week after he managed to escape officers during arrest and flee on a stolen ATV while handcuffed.

The attempted getaway took place on Tuesday, August 10, when police spotted the suspect, identified as Lucas Strider, speeding past a stop sign and cutting through a car park to reach the train tracks on the other side in Edmond, just north of Oklahoma City.

Strider was spotted by another officer as he ran another stop sign and sped past businesses before cutting through fields and wooded areas to enter the jurisdiction of the Oklahoma City Police Department, before driving back into Edmond after several miles on the run.

As police pursued the suspect, they learned he had just escaped arrest from the Jones Police Department; that he was still handcuffed from the attempted arrest and the ATV he was driving was allegedly stolen, Fox News reports.

It emerged that the suspect was initially being taken into custody on suspicion of stealing copper wire and catalytic converters, and that he escaped from a patrol unit while being transported to the Oklahoma County Detention Center.

Strider ran into nearby woods before finding the ATV at a local residence and fleeing at speeds of up to 70mph, managing to evade both police and the owner of the ATV, who chased him on another four-wheeler, for nearly an hour in the process.

The chase continued into Logan County until officers managed to force Strider to wipe out in a pool of muddy water as he travelled along a dirt road.

Bodycam footage shared by Edmond Police Department sees police shouting at Strider to ‘get on the ground’, with one officer heard saying: ‘Stick your hands straight out in front of you.’

After coming to a stop, the suspect surrendered to police without further incident. Once he had been successfully arrested, Strider was additionally charged with felony eluding in Edmond.