Man In Horned Hat Who Stormed Capitol Wants Trump To Pardon Him PA Images

Jacob Anthony Chansley, the insurrectionist who wore a horned hat to the US Capitol, wants Donald Trump to pardon him.

Chansley, 33 – also known as Jake Angeli – from Arizona, was taken into custody back in January 9 following his participation in the deadly riots, in which he wore strange attire and carried a spear with an American flag.

The QAnon supporter is now asking for Trump to pardon him of his crimes from the siege, passing the blame onto the president himself for asking his followers to descend upon the federal building.

Chansley has been charged with civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding, entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct, violent entry, disorderly conduct in a Capitol and demonstrating in a Capitol building.

His lawyer, Albert Watkins, appeared on CNN’s Cuomo Prime Time last night, January 14, looking to explain why Chansley should receive a presidential pardon. ‘We should stop calling people fools because we have a large percentage of our population who spend a great deal of time in their lives hanging on every word of President Trump,’ he said.

Watkins argued Chansley didn’t break in, as the doors were held open for him, he didn’t try to hide his identity, assault anyone or carry any weapons, nor does he have a criminal background. ‘He felt solidly in sync with President Trump. He felt his voice was being heard. He loved Trump, every word. He listened to him. He felt like he was answering the call of our president,’ he added.

Jacob Chansley PA Images

Chris Cuomo said Chansley doesn’t possess ‘rational thought’ due to his ties to QAnon, adding that the doors were held open because law enforcement inside the building was being overwhelmed.

Watkins said, ‘We all have to understand that the words that were spoken by the president meant something – not just to my client, they meant something to a lot of people.’

He added, ‘They listened to those words and those words meant something to them and they had a right to rely on the words of their president that was worldwide, and they did. And now they’re turning around, they’re getting arrested, as well many should be.’

Jacob Chansley PA Images

The lawyer said, ‘Trump needs to stand up and own these people. He owes them – he has an obligation to them… [to] give a pardon.’

Cuomo reacted with a scoff, saying, ‘You want him to pardon the people that broke into the Capitol and killed a policeman and was trying to get to members of Congress?’

Watkins replied, ‘My role is not to judge somebody. My role is to be an advocate. If there’s one iota of a chance that the guy who is the president of our country who invited everybody down Pennsylvania Avenue will give my client a pardon, you know what, I’m going to do it.’