Man Jailed After CCTV Footage Caught Him Driving On Train Tracks
A man has been jailed for 15 months for his ‘idiotic actions’ after he drove for half a mile along a railway track before abandoning his car and blocking the line.
Aaron O’Halloran, 32, has also been disqualified from driving for two years and ordered to pay £156 after he was found guilty of a string of offences related to the bizarre escapade, including endangering people on the railway and dangerous driving.
O’Halloran, who was reportedly also driving without a licence or car insurance, was caught on CCTV at around 7.30am on May 9 driving a black Mitsubishi onto the track through a gate by Duddeston station near Birmingham, and continued for half a mile down the line before fleeing the scene on foot.
Luckily, no trains were on the line at the time, however his actions resulted in eight hours of delays for rail passengers in the area, with the British Transport Police claiming he caused £23,000 worth of damage.
According to The Guardian, the culprit was eventually tracked down by police after they linked him to a mobile phone left in the car, however despite being confronted with evidence including CCTV footage, O’Halloran continued to deny he’d been driving the car.
In a statement following the verdict, BTP Detective Inspector Raymond Ascott said:
This was an immensely dangerous and senseless act by O’Halloran, which caused significant risk to passengers and damage to the railway.
The sentence handed to him reflects the severity of this crime and we are thankful no one was injured as a result of O’Halloran’s alarming behaviour.
He’ll now have plenty of time to reflect on his idiotic actions in prison.
Incredibly, O’Halloran is not the only driver to have caused serious disruptions by joyriding down a railway track this year, with mainline trains out of London also disrupted in July when a man attempted to get away from a police pursuit by driving through Chingford station.
