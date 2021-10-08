Man Jailed After Posing As Police Officer Trying To ‘Arrest’ A Woman

The facts of how Sarah Everard died have shocked and appalled us all. It is truly horrifying that a police officer could abuse their position and their powers to carry out such abhorrent crimes. We fully understand that this has impacted confidence in policing and may also cause concerns for others when they encounter a lone police officer.

All of our police officers carry a Cumbria Constabulary identification card. However, we absolutely recognise our responsibility to introduce an additional means of verification to provide further reassurance to anyone, including women who may feel vulnerable.

This new verification process will hopefully reassure people that when they encounter one of our officers, they are speaking to an officer who is carrying out a legitimate and professional policing response.