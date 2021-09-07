unilad
Man Jailed For Five Years For Spreading Covid

by : Poppy Bilderbeck on : 07 Sep 2021 11:21
A man who spread Covid has been jailed for five years in Vietnam.

Le Van Tri was found guilty of disobeying coronavirus rules and subsequently spreading the virus to eight people.

One of the eight people who the court found Tri had been guilty of ‘transmitting dangerous infectious diseases’ to eventually died.

(210823) -- HANOI, Aug. 23, 2021 (Xinhua) -- Personnel are on duty on the street amid the COVID-19 pandemic in the Vietnamese capital Hanoi on Aug. 23, 2021. Vietnam reported 10,280 new COVID-19 infections on Monday, including 10,266 locally transmitted and 14 imported, according to its Ministry of Health. -unreguser/Xinhua News Agency/PA ImagesPA

Vietnam had done well to prevent the spread of Covid to its country due to tough restrictions, however since June, cases have been surging. The recent outbreak spurred on by the latest and most contagious Delta variant.

Many of the country’s 530,000 cases and 13,300 deaths have occurred in just the past few months, reported the BBC, with multiple having been found in Ho Chi Minh City.

Tri, aged 28 years old, had allegedly travelled from Ho Chi Minh to Ca Mau by motorcycle in early July.

Once he arrived at Ca Mau, his home province in the south of the country, it was discovered that Tri had failed to comply with isolation rules. It was also found that he had lied on a health declaration form about his recent travel history.

A man picks up food delivery at a checkpoint of a street cordoned off for the lockdown order in Vung Tau, Vietnam Monday, Sept. 6, 2021. Over 20 million Vietnamese students start a new school year on Monday, many of them on virtual classrooms as more than half of the country is in lockdown to contain a COVID-19 surge. -Hau Dinh/AP/Press Association ImagesPA

At the time, if anyone travelled from other provinces to Ca Mau, they were required by local authorities to isolate immediately for 21 days.

Tri had subsequently disobeyed the local authorities, and when he later tested positive for coronavirus, they discovered that he had transmitted the virus to not only family members but also staff at a welfare centre he had visited.

His trial lasted one day and Tri was subsequently fined the equivalent of $880 (£630) and sentenced to jail.

If you’ve been affected by coronavirus and want up to date advice, visit the Gov.uk help page here. If you need medical help call NHS 111 or visit online.

