Man Killed In Bee Swarm After Being Stung Hundreds Of Times

by : Poppy Bilderbeck on : 30 Jul 2021 17:16
A man in Arizona has been killed in a swarm after being stung hundreds of times by bees. 

At around noon on Thursday, July 29, the fire department was called about a bee swarm near Tucson, Arizona, officials said.

The Northwest Fire District reported that three people were taken to hospital due to the incident, with one man dying from his injuries.

Bee Swarm (Pixabay( Pixabay

Two others were involved in the incident and also taken to hospital to receive treatment for their injuries caused by the swarm.

In a statement, the fire department estimated the bees to have been from an open hive, weighing about 100 pounds and located in a nearby tree.

Three firefighters were also caught in the swarm and taken to hospital for evaluation. One was stung 60 times, however the two others did not need medical treatment, fire officials said, NBC News reports.

Bee Hive (Pixabay)Pixabay

Police reported that the majority of the bees were subsequently killed later on by bee handlers and the hive was removed from the area.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in their National Vital Statistics System, Underlying cause of death data from 1999-2017 stated:

During 2000–2017, a total of 1,109 deaths from hornet, wasp, and bee stings occurred, for an annual average of 62 deaths. Deaths ranged from a low of 43 in 2001 to a high of 89 in 2017.

The CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly report stated that 80% of people who die from wasp or bee stings are men.

