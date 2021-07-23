unilad
Man Killed Outside Of Iconic Cheesesteak Spot After ‘Football Argument’

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 23 Jul 2021 19:35
PA Images

A 23-year-old man has been shot dead outside a Philadelphia restaurant after an argument escalated.

The ordeal took place yesterday, July 22, around 1.00am, and saw the young man shot in the back. He was rushed to hospital but later died of his injuries.

Half a dozen people witnessed the incident as they queued outside popular restaurant, Pat’s Steaks. The shooter and the victim were reportedly first in line at the time.

Watch a local media report here:

It’s believed one of them was a Philadelphia Eagles fan, while the other was a New York Giants supporter.

Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said of the shooting, ‘We believe the shooter and our victim were both in the customer area when a physical confrontation broke out. The shooter then pulled a gun and fired one shot.’

After the shooting, the suspect reportedly got into a van which was being driven by someone else and fled the scene.

Shooting in Philadelphia by cheese steak restaurant (NBC Philadelphia) NBC Philadelphia

‘At this time, we do not have the van,’ Small said. ‘We believe the driver of the van was a female that took the shooter. But we have the license plate of the van and a good description of the van, the name and model.’

The shooter handed himself in to the police, leading to the authorities going to his location. The man was then taken into custody where police said his story matched those given by witnesses.

As of yesterday morning, the woman thought to have been driving the van had not been located, NBC Philadelphia reports.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.

Niamh Shackleton

