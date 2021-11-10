Man Lives In Wood Cabin Without Water Or Electricity For 40 Years

BBC/Ken Smith

A real-life hermit has come out of the woods to give people a glimpse at what life in the wilderness is truly like.

Ken Smith – known by some as The Hermit of Treig – has spent the past 40 years living in a hand-made log cabin in the Scottish Highlands, without running water or electricity, and a two-hour walk away from the nearest road.

Now aged 74, Smith abandoned a conventional life when he was just 26 after being attacked on a night out, and suffering a traumatic brain injury that left him in a coma for more than three weeks.

‘They said I would never recover. They said I would never speak again,’ he told the BBC. ‘They said I would never walk again but I did. That’s when I decided I would never live on anyone’s terms but my own.’

After recovering, Smith travelled to Yukon – a remote Canadian territory – where he spent months wandering in the wilderness, covering more than 22,000 miles.

During that time, his life took another tragic turn, with Smith returning to civilisation only to discover that both his parents had died while he was away.

To cope with his grief, Smith began walking the length of Britain, ending up in the Scottish Highlands, where he had his epiphany.

‘I thought where is the most isolated place in Britain? I went around and followed every bay and every Ben where there wasn’t a house built. Hundreds and hundreds of miles of nothingness. I looked across the loch and saw this woodland.’

In the remote area of Loch Treig in the 1980s, Smith decided to build his own log cabin, where he’s been living ever since, using firewood for warmth, and the loch for food and water.

During the past four decades he’s had little contact with the outside world, but was recently followed by the BBC for a new documentary about his life.

Shortly after the film crew left, he suffered a stroke and had to be airlifted to hospital after reaching out for help using a GPS device he’d been given by the film crew just days earlier. His doctors have tried to get him to move closer to civilisation, but he chose to return to the woods, receiving visits from park rangers every now and again to check on him and bring him food.

‘We weren’t put on earth forever,’ he said of his decision to stay in his cabin. ‘I’ll stop here until my final days come, definitely.’

