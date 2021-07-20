Man Makes Drastic Escape From Hotel Quarantine Using Bed Sheets Tied To Fourth Floor Window

Western Australia Police Force/Facebook

A man has been arrested after reportedly making an incredible escape from a quarantined hotel in Australia.

Many people have complained about lockdown restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, but few have tried to use outlandish methods to escape quarantine conditions. Nonetheless, this is what one Australian man is said to have done.

Travis Jay Myles, a 39-year-old from Queensland, was arrested after he allegedly fled hotel quarantine in Perth by tying bedsheets together and climbing out of the window.

Myles had landed in Western Australia on a flight from Brisbane on Monday afternoon, July 19, but could not enter Perth. Despite filling out a G2G pass on arrival, the authorities found he did not meet the entry requirements.

As a result, Myles was taken to a hotel in Rivervale before a scheduled return flight to Queensland the next day. Myles was clearly not impressed with these plans however, and police say he managed to escape the hotel at 12.45am by tying bedsheets together and using them as a rope from his window to climb down.

Eight hours later, officers found Myles on Beaufort Street in Mt Lawley and he has since been charged. Myles returned a negative test result for COVID-19 but was charged with failing to comply with a direction and providing false or misleading information.

Myles faced a court hearing on July 20 via audio link, ABC News reports. The hotel escapee did not apply for bail and will appear in court for a sentence in early August, when his quarantine period will have ended and he can appear in court in person. In the meantime, he will remain in police custody.