Man Mummified Dead Mum In Cat Litter To Keep Receiving Her Pension

A man is facing charges after he reportedly mummified his dead mother in cat litter in order to continue receiving her pension benefits.

Austrian police say the 66-year-old from Innsbruck, in the western region of Tyrol, was being investigated on suspicion of benefit fraud and hiding a corpse after he kept his mother’s body in the cellar of his house for more than a year after she died, collecting €50,000 in state benefits before his ploy was uncovered.

The 89-year-old woman’s body was frozen using icepacks, covered in cat litter and wrapped in bandages, said Helmut Gufler, head of the Austrian police’s social security fraud division.

‘He covered his mother with cat litter and finally the corpse was mummified,’ he said, per The Independent.

The man reportedly lied to his family about the whereabouts of his mother after she died in June 2020 to avoid being discovered, telling his brother that she was ill in hospital when he visited the house.

The disturbing truth was eventually brought to light when the postman who delivered the benefit cheques asked to see the person to whom they were addressed, and called the police when her son refused. Officers investigating the case discovered the body on Saturday, September 4, though an autopsy ruled out foul play in her death.

In an interview with police officers the man reportedly admitted to the fraud, telling them that he had no other source of income and would have been unable to pay for his mother’s funeral or their house.