Man Pictured Stealing Nancy Pelosi’s Lectern During US Capitol Riot Arrested

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 09 Jan 2021 15:00
RyanLizza/Twitter/Pinellas County Sheriff's Office

The man seen in a viral picture stealing Nancy Pelosi’s lectern during this week’s riot has been arrested.

36-year-old Adam Johnson has been arrested in Florida by officials for his involvement in the riots at the US Capitol that took place on Wednesday, January 6.

In a photograph of Johnson that’s been heavily circulated online, you can see him carrying Pelosi’s lectern while wearing a Trump bobble hat and waving at the person taking the picture.

Due to the picture going viral, Johnson was identified by local newspaper The Bradenton Herald, as well as by other national news outlets, helping the police locate the 36-year-old.

According to Newsweek, records showed that Johnson was logged by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office yesterday night, January 8. He’s believed to still be in police custody and is being held on a federal warrant.

Allan Mestel, an acquaintance of Johnson, said to Florida’s WFLA News Channel 8 after seeing the photograph of the man online:

I felt a little disassociated for a minute. It was almost like, it was surreal. I mean it was surreal. I wasn’t surprised, but I was shocked. Couldn’t believe it, the fact that I recognize somebody from our hometown, was, I was floored.

Miami Herald reported that Johnson is a father to five children and a stay-at-home dad.

It’s currently unknown what charges he will face.

PA

Johnson’s arrest comes as the third reported arrest to be made after 60-year-old Richard Barnett was also taken into custody following a photograph of him going viral.

In the picture, Barnett could be seen sat a Nancy Pelosi’s desk with his feet up on it. He also spoke to news outlets openly admitting what he did and said he left a note for the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives calling her a ‘b*tch’.

Republican lawmaker Derrick Evans has also been arrested and charged with entering a restricted area and entering the US Capitol. Evans had shared a Facebook livestream of him and several others storming the Capitol on Wednesday.

@DerrickEvans_WV/Twitter

In a now-deleted post on his Facebook page, calling himself ‘The Activist’, Evans refused to apologise for his involvement.

It was reported yesterday that five people have now died as a consequence of the riot including Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

