Man Pleads Guilty To Making Grenades For An Apocalypse

Alamy

A British man has pleaded guilty after crafting handmade grenades for a hypothetical apocalypse.

The old mantra of ‘hope for the best, prepare for the worst’ was taken too literally by Scott Porter, from Haywards Heath, West Sussex, who openly admitted to making his own improvised grenades in preparation for an apocalypse, should it ever arrive.

The 44-year-old has yet to face trial for possessing an explosive substance and three notebooks containing information useful to a person preparing an act of terrorism, he’s since pleaded guilty and police said there’s ‘no specific risk to the local community’.

Alamy

Local officers conducted a raid on his home in 2019, where they found a ‘stash of weapons’ according to BBC News, including crossbows, knives, knuckle dusters and crucially, paintball grenades filled with shards of glass, metal and chilli powder.

When questioned by police, Porter said the grenades were made in case an apocalypse came. Judge Mark Dennis QC admitted it was an ‘unusual’ case and requested submissions ‘on the seriousness of the offences’ and how dangerous the defendant was likely to be.

Detective Chief Superintendent Kath Barnes, from Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE), warned Porter’s preparations could have been deadly in other people’s hands. ‘Although Porter didn’t have a specific ideology, the information he wrote, researched and designed could have been useful to a terrorist with plans to carry out an attack,’ she said.

Alamy

‘His actions were reckless and the weight of evidence against him left Porter with no choice but to plead guilty to these serious offences.’

While supporting CTPSE with its investigation, Detective Superintendent Justina Beeken, from Sussex Police, assured that officers were ‘confident there was no specific risk to the local community’.

Porter’s sentencing has been adjourned until October 29.