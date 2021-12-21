Man Pleads Not Guilty To Murdering Conservative MP David Amess

UNILAD

Ali Harbi Ali has pleaded not guilty to both the murder of Conservative MP Sir David Amess and preparing acts of terrorism.

On October 15, Amess was stabbed multiple times at his constituency surgery at Belfairs Methodist church in Leigh-on-Sea. Despite reportedly being operated on inside the building, he passed away at the scene.

His accused attacker – 25-year-old Ali Harbi Ali – was arrested following the incident and has since been remanded into custody after he pleaded not guilty to the 69-year-old’s murder.

Amess represented Southend West in Essex from 1983 and backed several successful campaigns including raising awareness of animal cruelty and endometriosis.

Ali’s trial date has been provisionally set for March 2022.

