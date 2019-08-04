Man Posted Instagram Story From Inside El Paso Walmart As Gunman Opened Fire

Warning Distressing Content

A man who was at the scene of the El Paso Walmart shooting was able to post an Instagram story while the attack was still ongoing.

The Instagram story begins with the unnamed man walking through the supermarket, while loud gunshots can be heard close by. Breathing heavily, he remarks that he doesn’t have his own gun on him.

As he walks, he narrates what he can see around him, stating, ‘Motherf*cker’s busting guns in Walmart right now. Somebody’s got shot’.

Having escaped from the Walmart store, the man can then be seen in his car, stating:

Man, that sh*ts crazy, I just saw five people get shot. […] 47 in his hand, looking like Johnny Cage and sh*t.

He can then be seen recording footage in the parking lot of the mall, filming emergency personnel tending to the wounded.

Showing remarkable calm, the man then said:

I still need to go food shopping. But I’m walking out with my gun this time […] Nobody’s stopping me from grocery shopping.

The gunman has been named by US media as 21-year-old Patrick Crusius. As reported by ABC News twenty people were killed and dozens more wounded.

Just 20 minutes prior to the mass shooting, Crusius allegedly uploaded an anti-immigrant manifesto which outlined his motives and revealed plans to target Hispanic individuals. The attack is currently being investigated as an act of domestic terrorism.

Texas Governor Gregg Abbott has described the mass shooting as a ‘heinous and senseless act of violence’ in a statement:

The El Paso community was struck by a heinous and senseless act of violence today. Our hearts go out to the victims of this horrific shooting and to the entire community in this time of loss.

Our thoughts are with all those who have been affected by the El Paso, Texas, mass shooting as well as those in Ohio.

