Man Praised For Teaching Kids ‘Nursery Grimes’ In School

by : Julia Banim on : 31 Jul 2021 12:34
Teacher Praised For Teaching Kids 'Nursery Grimes'

A poet has been praised for teaching a group of year one pupils ‘nursery grimes’, bringing old-fashioned nursery rhymes bang up to date.

Christian Foley is a critically-acclaimed spoken word artist and musician from East London, whose fans include the likes of 50 Cent and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Foley’s way with words has seen him feature on everything from Oprah’s Television Networks to Westminster’s PMQ. However, he also performs in one of the most important venues of all: the classroom.

Check it out below:

As per his website, Foley works in a number of schools and referral units across East London. He is poet-in-residence at Cardinal Pole School, St Elizabeth’s Primary School and The Complete Works Independent School, but also delivers tailored workshops for students and teachers elsewhere.

On top of this, Foley is the editor of eight poetry volumes written by kids from four to 18, instilling his love of poetry in the next generation.

Now, many people have expressed admiration for Foley’s talents after footage of him at work with a group of schoolchildren was shared on social media.

In the video, Foley could be seen performing ‘Nursery Rhymes in 140bpm’, in what he has described as ‘Humpty Dumpty meets Skepta’. The effect is brilliant, and will really liven up nursery rhymes for any parents who are a bit tired of hearing the same old tune over and over.

One approving fan commented, ‘I’m about to come enrol haha Billy Madison style,’ while another said, ‘This is the only way we should be teaching our kids nursery rhymes.’

A third person applauded:

This is absolutely brilliant! I would have lost my mind as a kid if my teacher EVER!!!! Wow. Hats off to you Chris.

The clip shows Foley give his take on Incy Wincy Spider, Little Teapot, Row Your Boat, Humpty Dumpty and Jack and Jill and honestly, I’d dance along to any of one of them now the clubs are back open.

Find out more about Christian Foley and his work here.

