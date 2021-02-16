unilad
Man Proposes To Girlfriend Using Engagement Ring Stolen From Another Girlfriend

by : Emily Brown on : 16 Feb 2021 13:27
Man Proposes To Girlfriend Using Engagement Ring Stolen From Another Girlfriend

Police in Florida have issued an arrest warrant for a man accused of proposing to his girlfriend using an engagement ring stolen from another girlfriend. 

Volusia County Sheriff’s deputies launched an investigation into 48-year-old Joseph Davis earlier this year when his girlfriend from Orange City discovered he was engaged to somebody else.

The confused girlfriend went to the fiancée’s Facebook page, where she saw a photo of the woman wearing wedding and engagement rings that were identical to her own from a prior marriage.

Joseph Davis proposed with stolen engagement ring

After checking her jewellery box and finding that her own rings were missing, the woman called police and reported the situation. As well as the wedding bands, several other pieces of jewellery – including a diamond ring that had belonged to her grandmother – had also been taken.

A news release from the sheriff’s office stated that the total value of the stolen property was about $6,270.

In an effort to get back what was hers, the Orange City woman reached out to the fiancée to explain the situation. The fiancée returned some of the items and both women broke off their relationships with Davis, who also went by the names ‘Joe Brown’ and ‘Marcus Brown’.

Joseph Davis proposed with stolen engagement ring

The fiancée, who lives in Orlando, told detectives that Davis had deceived her in a similar manner, having previously taken her to a house that actually belonged to his Orange City girlfriend and claiming it as his own.

Davis asked the fiancée to move in with him, but after she packed up her apartment and disassembled her furniture he claimed the deal on the house fell through. Davis then disappeared, and the fiancée discovered her laptop and some of her jewellery was missing.

Davis had not given the Orlando woman his real name, but she told detectives that she remembered he had a relative in North Carolina. Police were able to track down the relative, who turned out to be Davis’s sister, and she was able to identify him.

Joseph Davis proposed with stolen engagement ring

According to the sheriff’s office, the 48-year-old has an active arrest warrant for a hit-and-run crash with injuries in Oregon. He has also previously has been arrested for possession of fictitious ID, filing a false police report, domestic assault and possession of cocaine with intent to sell.

A jail where Davis had previously spent time noted that he had a tattoo on his left arm that says ‘Only God can judge me’.

Investigators are now attempting to track down Davis, with images of him released on social media to aid the search.

Emily Brown

