Man Pulled Off $100K Casino Heist While Wearing Old Man Prosthetics

United States District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan

A robber masquerading as an old man using a prosthetic mask and counterfeit driver’s licenses stole more than $100,000 from casino patrons in Michigan and Kansas.

John Colletti is said to have illegally obtained information about his victims, before using counterfeit driver’s licenses to take money out of their personal bank accounts using the self-service kiosks at casinos.

According to a federal complaint, which was unsealed in federal court in Michigan on Thursday, July 23, the kiosks are used within the casinos for processing jackpots, bill breaking, withdrawing cash, cash advances and ticket exchanges.

Users must put their driver’s license, the last four digits of their social security number, and their phone number into the kiosk before they are able to withdraw funds.

All of Colletti’s victims had previously enrolled to have their bank accounts linked to their profile in the VIP Preferred Programme of Global Payments Game Services, the bank that operates the kiosks.

Emily Edmonds, a Global Payments spokeswoman, told CNN:

We initially identified this fraudulent activity and immediately alerted our customer and law enforcement. Throughout the investigation, we provided support and cooperation that ultimately led to the apprehension of this suspect.

The investigation was launched after security working at the MGM Grand Casino identified 10 victims who had lost a combined sum of approximately $98,840 between April 26 and May 27, 2019.

This was reported to the Michigan State Police, who followed up the investigation and found their suspect by looking at surveillance videos, however, in every case, the footage showed a person wearing a full prosthetic mask to resemble an older white man.

It was almost a year later, on March 12, when police arrested Colletti for identify theft at the Prairie Band Potawatomi Tribal Casino in Kansas.

His arrest came after employees spotted a man disguised as an elderly man withdrawing $20,000 from kiosks.

When security approached the man and asked him for his social security number, he is said to have ‘immediately gone to the restroom, where he removed his disguise’.

The complaint adds that ‘Colletti then exited the casino with a noticeable bulge down the front of his pants, believed to be the prosthetic face mask’.

The 55-year-old, is charged with wire fraud, aggravated identity theft and fraud and related activity in connection with access devices, according to court documents, which say he will appear for a detention hearing on July 30.