Man Pulls Gun Out At Starbucks Over Cream Cheese

PA Images/Iceland

A Florida man pulled a gun on a Starbucks worker after a cream cheese mix-up, according to local police.

The unnamed suspect is believed to have gone to a drive-thru Starbucks in Miami Gardens recently, where he ordered a bagel. However, after he drove away from the branch, he realised they’d allegedly forgotten the cream cheese.

Unlike what most people would do in this situation – which is either going back politely to ask for another one, or begrudgingly eating it regardless – this gentleman took things too far, police say.

PA Images

The man returned to the window he’d ordered from and became very aggressive with the staff member, and is said to have started screaming at her, ABC News reports. The employee asked if he’d paid for the cream cheese, which only enraged him even more. According to the arrest report, it was at this point he pulled out a gun.

The staff member was the 23-year-old daughter of Chief Delma Noel-Pratt of the Miami Gardens Police. She said the man didn’t point the gun at her during the incident, but felt she’d be in danger if she didn’t give him the cream cheese he wanted. She’s been left traumatised by the ordeal, her mum said.

‘She felt in fear of her life. It was upsetting to me to know that someone would go to that extreme not having cream cheese on his bagel,’ Noel-Pratt said.

Pexels

She eventually gave the man the cream cheese, at which point he drove away. He claims he grabbed the gun and pointed it in the air because it was about to fall out of his pocket, but also denied threatening the young woman.

The man is currently being held on a $10,000 bond, facing a number of charges including aggravated assault with a firearm. He hasn’t commented on the incident, nor has the woman.

