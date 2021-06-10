Man Released From Custody After Shooting 6-Year-Old Black Child Collecting Bike

Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office/Fox 2 Detroit

A Michigan man has been released on bond after shooting a six-year-old Black boy who was getting his bike from his garden.

Ryan Le-Nguyen, from Ypsilanti Township, west of Detroit, was recently arrested by Washtenaw County Sheriff and charged with assault with intent to murder.

The incident occurred after the six-year-old, named Coby, left his bike in front of a neighbour’s home after riding it with his friends. When he returned to pick it up, Le-Nguyen reportedly came out with a sledgehammer in his hands.

According to the young boy’s father Arnold Daniel, the man said something to Coby. While it’s unknown exactly what was said, Coby responded to Le-Nguyen. Soon afterwards, he went back inside, got his gun and shot Coby through his front window, hitting him in the arm.

‘He tried hitting me with a sledgehammer but that’s not going to work because I’m too fast. [Then he] got a gun and boom shot me right here,’ Coby told Fox 2 Detroit.

In video footage, you can hear the gunshot and see Coby running over to his friends on Candlewood Lane, and their panicked reactions as an older child asked someone to call the police.

Fortunately, the young boy only sustained minor injuries as a result of the gunshot, with the bullet going right through his arm. He was taken straight to hospital, where the doctor told him he could have died had the bullet hit him an inch in either direction of the wound. He’s now returned home and is expected to make a full recovery.

Le-Nguyen has since been released on a $10,000 bond, leaving Coby’s father angry and confused. ‘I’m trying to figure out he got a bond so low for trying to kill my kid,’ he said.

‘Right now, [Coby is] not even processing what happened. He doesn’t realise how close he came to not being here… but I realise it,’ his dad added.

Despite the seriousness of the charges, a local judge gave Le-Nguyen a $10,000 cash bond, which he made on Tuesday after it was picked up by a family member. While he’s also been ordered to not return to his home, Daniel is still concerned for Coby’s safety.

‘I’m scared for my family because I don’t know what he’s capable of,’ he said. The prosecutor’s office has since filed an emergency motion to raise the bond, saying it was also shocked at how low it was given the incident.

