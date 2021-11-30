Man Reveals Why He Lied About Being An NSA Agent So He Can Get His Wife Back

@kann_news/Twitter

A Muslim man has opened up after lying about being an NSA agent when his wife started to unravel his real story.

Eliyah Hawila, 23, real name Ali Hassan Hawila, comes from Tyre, Lebanon, having been born into a Shiite Muslim home. During his teenage years, he said he found Judaism and even tried to convert, but he was rejected by a synagogue.

Later in life, when he was living in College Station, Texas, he met Sally, a Jewish woman of Syrian descent from Brooklyn, New York, online. This kicked off a relationship which quickly snowballed out of his control.

As their relationship developed, Hawila made several claims about his supposed Jewish roots, even learning Hebrew in order to perform Jewish prayers and signing up to a Chabad community centre at Texas A&M University in College Station, where he could study the Torah.

The pair got married in New York, but it was only a matter of weeks before she became suspicious after discovering his Lebanese passport with his original name. After telling her friends and family, she contacted the authorities. However, Hawila went on to claim he was an agent with the National Security Agency, and even provided a ‘fake letter’ to show his employment.

‘My lying is not justified, but at the same time, I lied because I was in pain, but I want to correct my mistake. I want them to understand where my pain is coming from. Things started coming out and the rumours started and they took her away from me, they separated her away from me,’ he told The Times of Israel.

‘This is what I belong to, this is how I feel connected, so I started coming out to people, and saying ‘I’m Jewish.’ People started spitting on me in the streets, I started getting death threats,’ he said, with regards to his Jewish faith.

‘When she saw the ID, I had to make something up, so I told her, you know what, this is an NSA ID, that I’m on a mission, things like that, I just made something up. Time passes and I met with her parents and I told them the same story. But her parents, they just inspect everything.

‘Her father began googling my last name until he reaches my father who tells him stuff about me… no, he’s not Jewish, he’s not this, he’s not that. So I started making even more stuff up, I was panicking, and they took her away from me, they separated her away from me.’

He cracked under the pressure of an FBI probe, insisting he wasn’t affiliated with anybody or any organisation. No evidence has been found to suggest he was involved in terrorism-related plans or activities.

‘If she wants to give me a second chance, she can give me a second chance, if she doesn’t want to, I still can’t blame her. But I want her to know she is the love of my life,’ Hawila added.

