Man Robs Bank And Immediately Deposits Cash Back In ATM, Police Say

A man who robbed a bank in Delaware put the money he stole straight back in the ATM.

McRoberts Williams was arrested by Delaware State Police on Saturday, December 12 after robbing a bank.

Williams reportedly demanded $150 from the Wells Fargo bank teller – and then proceeded to deposit the funds into his own account via an ATM.

The 44-year-old reportedly walked into the bank wearing camouflage gear but no mask. He also had a black eye.

As per Too Fab, he proceeded to hand the clerk a note that said, ‘This is a robbery. I need $150,’ and apparently apologised to them before making off with the cash.

When police arrived after the clerk pressed the emergency button, they found Williams sitting on a staircase less than 100 yards from the scene.

Upon searching him, the police found no stolen money – as it had already been deposited.

Police found the funds in Williams’ bank account after he deposited it in the ATM just outside the building.

In a interview after his arrest, as per The Smoking Gun, Williams claims to have travelled to Delaware ‘by riding on the exterior of a cargo train’.

He also claimed that his ‘mind is currently being controlled by a third party via an implant located somewhere in his body’.

The suspect has been charged with a felony robbery count and is being held at the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution.