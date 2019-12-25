Man Robs Bank, Throws The Money In The Air And Shouts ‘Merry Christmas’

Colorado Springs Police

‘Twas two days before Christmas, when a man with a white beard robbed a bank, threw the money on the street and shouted: ‘Merry Christmas!’

It sounds like some sort of twisted, festive parable – but Colorado Springs bore witness to a very unique, strange robbery during the yuletide season.

Generally, when one robs a bank, you imagine it’s because they need the money and it’s a matter of desperation more than anything else. But for this gentleman, it’s exceedingly unclear what his motives were.

According to locals around at the time of the robbery, this man seemed keener on distributing the money to the public than keeping it for himself.

The whole incident took place at 12:30 on Monday, December 23, at the Academy Bank on 1 S. Tejon St in Colorado Springs.

David Wayne Oliver walked into the bank claiming to have a weapon, before taking an undisclosed amount of cash, 11 News reports.

While police don’t have an official, exact account of what happens next, one witness, Dion Pascale, told 11 News about the ordeal as it unfolded – and it had a more festive spin than they were expecting.

As he walked out of the bank on to the street, the 65-year-old robber ‘started throwing money out of the bag and then said Merry Christmas’ according to Pascale. ‘He robbed the bank, came out, threw the money all over the place,’ Pascale added.

Bystanders initially looked on in awe at the strange robbery-cum-giveaway. However, it appears that the people of Colorado Springs are kind-spirited: they eventually picked the money up off the street and took it back into the bank.

After chucking the money here, there and everywhere, Oliver reportedly sauntered down the road to a local Starbucks. According to Pascale, he then ‘sat down and waited for the cops. It was almost like he wanted it to happen [an arrest]’.

Soon after, police arrived and took the 65-year-old into custody, where they then identified him. Following the bank robbery, Colorado Springs Police said he was booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center.

While Oliver robbed a bank, police in Massachusetts discovered they had a corrupt worker in their midst when they caught their therapy dog stealing Christmas presents set to be donated to the Santa Foundation.

