Man Says He Saw Prince Andrew Grope Virginia Roberts Giuffre On Epstein’s Island, Willing To Testify

Alamy/NBC

A former employee of Jeffrey Epstein has claimed he saw Prince Andrew groping Virginia Giuffre on the financier’s private island.

Steve Scully, who worked as Epstein’s telecommunications specialist between 1999 and 2006, is now willing to testify in court about the things he witnessed while employed by the convicted sex offender.

Despite Prince Andrew’s repeated claims that he does not recall meeting Giuffre, Scully alleged he saw her on the island with the prince during an interview for the upcoming 7News documentary Spotlight: Sex, Lies and Videotape.

See a trailer for the documentary below:

Set to be released on Sunday, November 14, the documentary sees Scully allege the prince ‘removed her bathing suit top and then started grinding against her and grabbing her ass’.

He continues, ‘They were kissing as well… Virginia was standing there, she kinda looked like she was like a deer caught in the headlights of the car.’

Scully’s allegations are featured in the trailer for the documentary, which also shows Andrew saying he has no recollection of ‘ever meeting this lady’.

The telecommunications specialist has previously claimed he ‘recognised’ Andrew ‘as soon as [he] saw him’, saying he was ‘working on the phone’ when he saw the prince ‘by the pool with Virginia’.

Alamy

Speaking to The Sun last year, Scully continued, ‘I thought, ‘If I had a camera in my bag right now, I’d have a $50,000 picture’.’

He further claimed to have seen Giuffre and Andrew ‘bumping and grinding’ for several minutes before lying on lounge chairs by the pool.

After allegedly meeting Andrew and the woman he believes to be Giuffre as they held hands on a pathway, Scully recalled that she ‘stood like a kid would stand behind a parent’.

He continued:

Andrew’s protecting himself and his family. If Virginia’s lawyers call, I will definitely speak to them and I would give a deposition under oath telling them what I saw. The nice thing about the truth is that it doesn’t change! There’s no question in my mind that I saw Prince Andrew and Virginia together and no question that he would remember the incident either. He should come clean.

Alamy

In 2019, Scully told ABC News he decided to end his relationship with Epstein over concerns about groups of apparently unsupervised young women on the island, and the fact there were ‘photos of topless women everywhere’, including in Epstein’s ‘office’ and ‘bedroom’.

The private island, dubbed Little St. James, is located off the eastern coast of the US Virgin Islands.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact the Rape Crisis England and Wales helpline on 0808 802 9999 between 12pm–2.30pm and 7pm– 9.30pm every day. Alternatively, you can contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas.