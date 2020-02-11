Man Sentenced To 35 Years For Ordering Mistress To Murder Wife

Man Jailed For 35 Years For Ordering Mistress To Murder Wife Facebook

A man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison after ordering his mistress to kill his wife and admitting he ‘wanted her dead’.

Michael Walker, 40, met his mistress Alisa Jackson, 29, in 2014 and just two weeks after beginning to see one other began to plot to kill Walker’s wife, Catherine.

The ex-army medic has been sentenced for other crimes since the death of his wife, but finally pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in September 2019, while Jackson had pleaded guilty to first-degree murder back in 2015.

Jackson stabbed Catherine to death in her and Michael’s home after breaking into the house with a key her lover left for her.

Jackson has previously admitted to have been taking medication at the time of Catherine’s murder for depression and psychosis.

Michael Walker could have got a maximum of life in prison for first-degree murder, but entered into a deal with the government and admitted to second-degree murder for aiding and abetting the November 2014 death.

Jackson also avoided life in prison by entering a deal with prosecutors in exchange for helping secure an indictment against Walker, Hawaii News Now reports.

In court, the 29-year-old said she ‘went inside and grabbed a knife and went upstairs and stabbed her [Catherine]’.

The pair were both sentenced yesterday, February 10, and received 65 years between them.

After Walker pleaded guilty in September, Kenji Price, Hawaii’s US Attorney called the case a ‘horrific crime’.

He said:

This was a horrific crime. This is one step in the direction of doing justice. (Catherine Walker’s) family members were consulted in this case. They agreed that this was an appropriate resolution, and their agreement was obviously very critical to our determination to resolve this case by way of a plea agreement.

According to reports, Walker couldn’t afford to divorce his wife and knew he would get $400,000 of life insurance if Catherine was to have died.

Jackson also wanted Catherine out of the picture so she could have Walker ‘all to herself’ so the pair began plotting the murder through text, emails and in person.

In 2016, Walker was found guilty of having child pornography and soliciting money for sex and the following year was also found guilty of sexually abusing, assaulting and threatening a young boy, the Honolulu Star Advertiser reports.

The 40-year-old has been behind bars for his various crimes since 2014 and won’t be getting out any time soon.