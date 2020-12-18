Man Sentenced To Life For $20 Marijuana Charge Freed After 12 Years Innocence Project New Orleans

A man who was sentenced to life in prison on a $20 marijuana charge has finally walked free after 12 years.

Fate Winslow, who was homeless at the time, was convicted in Louisiana for selling two bags of the drug to an undercover police officer in 2008.

The officer approached him and asked if he could get him a ‘girl’ and some weed. Though he did not follow through with the first request, he borrowed a bike to get the marijuana from a drug dealer for the officer. Shortly after returning, he was arrested.

Winslow, who has now been reunited with his family, said he is ‘full of joy’.

‘I’m so happy, man. I got to be with my family last night once I was released, and I can’t explain it. I’m so happy,’ he told CBS News.

According to Rolling Stone, the dealer, who was white, was never ‘taken in’ even though officers found the marked $20 note on him.

Winslow, who had three previous non-violent convictions on his record, was given a mandatory life sentence.

His case caught the attention of the Innocence Project New Orleans, who argued that his original counsel provided ineffective assistance. His sentence was then amended to 12 years, leaving him free to go.

Winslow’s attorney, Jee Park, told CBS that his trial lawyer did ‘little to no work’ to fight for a shorter sentence.

‘He did not get the jury process that he should have received. He did not receive the representation he’s entitled to, Park added.

Winslow’s daughter, Fate, said her father’s arrest was ‘too long’ and she was ‘grateful’ for his release.

‘My dad and I got closer while he was imprisoned. Even though he was locked up, he was there for me when I needed him. I cannot wait to have my dad back fully in my life,’ she said.

Park said the organisation is working hard to free hundreds of people serving life sentences for non-violent crimes in Louisiana.

‘I wish Fate was our final client, but that, unfortunately, is far from the truth. There’s a reason why Louisiana is the incarceration capital of the world. We have a lot of work to do,’ she added.

Since his release, a GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help Winslow rebuild his life. So far, the campaign has raised more than $18,000.