Man Sets New Record For Most Cars Jumped Over On A Pogo Stick

by : Shola Lee on : 17 Nov 2021 12:06
Man Sets New Record For Most Cars Jumped Over On A Pogo StickGuinness World Records

Extreme pogo jumper Tyler Phillips broke the Guinness World Record title, after jumping over five London cabs. 

Phillips, from the US XPOGO Team, achieved the incredible Guinness World Record title ‘Most Consecutive Cars Jumped Over on a Pogo Stick’.

The 21-year-old rising star bounced over the five black London cabs with the iconic Olympic Park in Stratford as the backdrop.

Tyler Phillips (@pogotyler/TikTok)@pogotyler/TikTok

While we all love pogo sticks, breaking the record was no easy feat.

The new green electric cabs that Phillips jumped over are nearly 2m tall and 1.6m wide.

The pressure was on Phillips after his team-mate and existing record holder Dalton Smith broke his ankle before the annual Guinness World Record day. However, Phillips managed to jump at the opportunity and proceeded to break the record.

The star continued this high energy following his win, saying:

Wow, I am so stoked that I was able to break this record — I really wanted this for a long time, and it was pretty crazy being there this morning actually seeing the cars lined up when it finally felt real.

He went on to explain that his outstanding performance was ‘most of all a mental challenge’ and that he had to really ‘focus and control’ his jumps.

Phillips’ hard work was clear to those in attendance.

As Craig Glenday, Editor in Chief of the Guinness World Records book, said:

It was an absolute thrill to watch Tyler in action – the height he can reach is astounding, and a powerful demonstration of his total mastery of the pogo stick.

Tyler Phillips (@pogotyler/TikTok)@pogotyler/TikTok

Speaking of his achievement Phillips (@pogotyler), who is also a popular TikToker, said he was just ‘hyped to have made pogo history’.

The day was, quite literally, one for the record books with Glenday adding:

This year on Guinness World Records Day we’ve been blown away by the incredible talent and show of strength from our new Record holders.

We can’t wait to see what next year has in store.

Shola Lee

Shola Lee began her journalism career while studying for her undergraduate degree at Queen Mary, University of London and Columbia University in New York. She has written for the Columbia Spectator, QM Global Bloggers, CUB Magazine, UniDays, and Warner Brothers' Wizarding World Digital. Recently, Shola took part in the 2021 BAFTA Crew and BBC New Creatives programme before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news, trending stories, and features.

