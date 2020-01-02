Man Shoots Himself With Gun Hidden In Trousers When Attempting To Rob Bus

CEN

A would-be robber has managed to shoot himself with a gun he had hidden inside his trousers during what is believed to be an ill-fated attempt to rob a bus.

The bungled robbery attempt took place on a city bus in the municipality of Tlajomulco de Zuniga in the western Mexican state of Jalisco.

Footage captured via a bus CCTV camera, dated December 27, has since been widely shared on social media, and it’s kind of impossible to watch without wincing.

The black and white footage shows two unnamed young men heading towards the back of the bus. One of the men takes a seat, while the other remains standing.

The standing man can then be seen lifting his shirt to reveal a gun tucked precariously in the waistband of his trousers.

As the man begins to ease the firearm from the front of his jeans, he appears to struggle a bit as it becomes stuck. Suddenly, the weapon is accidentally fired, causing the footage to blur with the impact.

The man can then be seen sitting down – no doubt with considerable discomfort – while startled passengers look around at the pair in complete bafflement.

You can watch the footage for yourself below:

The two men reportedly got off at the next stop, with the thwarted gunman said to appear either injured or disorientated following the unexpected explosion in his trousers.

At the time of writing, it’s unclear whether or not the local authorities have managed to formally identify the two suspects caught on CCTV.

It’s also unknown whether or not the man had injured himself using the gun. However, I can imagine it wasn’t a particularly pleasant experience.

According to local media reports, the man in question had been preparing to rob his fellow passengers with the weapon, but was foiled when his plan backfired big time.

Those who have watched the footage have been left flabbergasted by the incompetent robbery attempt, and appear to be largely of the opinion this crappy thief should start hunting for another career.

One person reasoned:

He better start looking for another line of work….

Another fumed:

Got what he deserved. D*ckhead. Sit in jail and grow a brain and integrity.

The investigation into this alleged robbery attempt is said to be ongoing.

