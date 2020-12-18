Man Shot By Cops And Framed For Rape Was Just Exonerated After 19 Years PA Images





Advert 10

A man who was shot three times by police officers whilst trying to help a sexual assault victim has finally been exonerated after 19 years in prison.

Termaine Joseph Hicks was shot in the back by Philadelphia police officers in November 2001 as he was reaching into his pocket to call 911, after discovering a woman who had just been assaulted.

The two police officers, Marvin Vinson and Dennis Zungulo, falsely claimed that Hicks pulled out a gun and lunged towards them. They also alleged that Hicks, who was 26-years-old at the time, was found standing over the victim with his trousers down.

Advert 10

Despite there being no evidence, false testimony given by the officers was used to sentence Hicks to prison for 25 years for the rape, the maximum penalty under US law.

PA Images

On Wednesday, December 16, Philadelphia judge Tracey Brandeis-Roman vacated Hicks’ conviction.

‘I am quite cognizant of the pain and the trauma of the victim, and then more pain in realizing that the wrong person was convicted,’ the judge said.

Advert 10

Hicks, finally a free man 19 years later, told the Philadelphia Inquirer it is ‘unfortunate and sad’ that it had taken so long to clear his name.

‘I’ve been saying the same thing since day one. The things that are promised to citizens should be delivered: a fair trial, and a fair look at what’s being presented,’ he said.

PA Images

A lawyer for Innocent Project, Vanessa Potkin said that evidence in the case suggested the gun found at the scene was actually planted on him.

Advert 10

One of the bullets caused Hicks to have a lung collapse, for which he required emergency surgery.

‘He had his hand in his pocket because he was going to attempt to call the police when they arrived and shot him in the back,’ Potkin said.

She added: ‘Police claimed that Mr. Hicks had a gun on him as part of their effort to cover up the circumstances of the shooting, but the weapon that was attributed to Mr. Hicks was registered to an active Philadelphia police officer.’

PA

Advert 10

The sexual assault victim, who suffered a head injury during the incident, was unable to identify her assailant.

Additionally, surveillance footage which came to light after Hicks’ trial showed a man wearing a grey hoodie dragging the woman into an alleyway and later fleeing. The coat Hicks was wearing on that day did not have a hood.

Conviction Integrity Unit chief, Patricia Cummings, said it is impossible to say that the officers’ testimony did not contribute to the conviction.