Man Shot Dead In New York While Walking With 6-Year-Old Daughter
A 29-year-old man was killed in New York City on Sunday, July 5, after being shot in the middle of the street while walking with his six-year-old daughter.
Footage shared by Rodney Harrison, the NYPD’s chief of detectives, showed Anthony Robinson holding his daughter’s hand as they approached the intersection of Sheridan Avenue and East 170th Street in Mount Eden at around 5.50pm.
A car appeared to be waiting for the pair to cross the road before turning down the street, but as they walked the car started to follow them. A hand holding a gun appeared out of the passenger side window and shot Robinson as he and his daughter made it to the pavement on the other side of the road.
Robinson had his back to the shooter at the time, and he dropped his daughter’s hand as he fell to the ground. The six-year-old quickly began running from the scene, along with other bystanders, apparently unharmed.
The 29-year-old was rushed to BronxCare Health System, where he later died. No arrests have been made and the NYPD is encouraging anyone who may know anything to come forward, offering up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest.
Robinson was one of 11 people killed in two days in New York City, with 30 shootings and 10 homicides on Sunday alone, ABC News reports.
New York mayor Bill de Blasio has expressed beliefs the most central issue for the violence is due to the fact the New York City court system has not been functioning as normal due to COVID-19, though police also placed blame on gang violence, bail reform, district attorneys and Rikers jail releases due to coronavirus.
Officials have said there has been a high spike in gang-related violence, and that nearly all of the murder victims are minorities.
Police Commissioner Dermot Shea commented:
There is a lot of gang activity, a lot of drug activity. It’s bad people with guns, and it doesn’t get any simpler than that. People settling scores, spraying a crowd.
The sharp increase in shootings and violence in New York puts innocent people at risk and tears at the fabric of life in our city. The challenges are great for an NYPD facing the strain of deep budget cuts, changes to the criminal justice system that are impacting the courts and the continuing international health pandemic.
But through it all, I have seen our hardworking men and women display an unwavering commitment to the kind of fair and effective policing that defines our agency and that New Yorkers expect and deserve.
According to family members cited by Pix 11, Robinson was a father of two from East New York, Brooklyn. The six-year-old seen in the video is said to be physically unharmed after the shooting.
Robinson’s cousin Michael Parker, said the father would live on through his family.
Our thoughts are with Robinson’s family, and the families of all of those who lost their lives in the numerous shootings.
If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.
