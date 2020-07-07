Man Shot Dead In New York While Walking With 6-Year-Old Daughter

There is a lot of gang activity, a lot of drug activity. It’s bad people with guns, and it doesn’t get any simpler than that. People settling scores, spraying a crowd.

The sharp increase in shootings and violence in New York puts innocent people at risk and tears at the fabric of life in our city. The challenges are great for an NYPD facing the strain of deep budget cuts, changes to the criminal justice system that are impacting the courts and the continuing international health pandemic.

But through it all, I have seen our hardworking men and women display an unwavering commitment to the kind of fair and effective policing that defines our agency and that New Yorkers expect and deserve.