Man Shot Dead After Armed Officers Stop Vehicle In Kensington

A man has died after being shot by police during a vehicle stop in Kensington, the Met Police have confirmed.

Officers were called after a man was reported entering a bank and bookmakers in Marloes Road with a firearm at 3.04pm today, December 11.

The man was seen getting into a vehicle and exiting the area, before being stopped by armed police 15 minutes later.

Shots were fired, resulting in the man sustaining gunshot wounds. While he was treated by emergency services at the scene, he was later pronounced dead.

A statement from the Met Police read:

At 15:19hrs, armed officers stopped a vehicle at the junction of Kensington Road and Palace Gate, SW7. Shots were fired and a man sustained gunshot wounds. The London Ambulance Service and London Air Ambulance were called and the man was treated at the scene. Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, he was pronounced dead at 16:08hrs.

‘There is no risk to the public but roads are closed and are likely to remain so for some time’, Kensington and Chelsea Police tweeted.

Police are working on confirming the man’s identity and to inform his next of kin.

The incident is not being treated as terror-related.

