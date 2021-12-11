unilad
Advert

Man Shot Dead After Armed Officers Stop Vehicle In Kensington

by : Chloe Rowland on : 11 Dec 2021 18:19
Man Shot Dead Man After Armed Officers Stop Vehicle In Kensington@SubjectAccesss/Twitter

A man has died after being shot by police during a vehicle stop in Kensington, the Met Police have confirmed.

Officers were called after a man was reported entering a bank and bookmakers in Marloes Road with a firearm at 3.04pm today, December 11.

Advert

The man was seen getting into a vehicle and exiting the area, before being stopped by armed police 15 minutes later.

Shots were fired, resulting in the man sustaining gunshot wounds. While he was treated by emergency services at the scene, he was later pronounced dead.

A statement from the Met Police read:

Advert

At 15:19hrs, armed officers stopped a vehicle at the junction of Kensington Road and Palace Gate, SW7.

Shots were fired and a man sustained gunshot wounds.

The London Ambulance Service and London Air Ambulance were called and the man was treated at the scene. Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, he was pronounced dead at 16:08hrs.

‘There is no risk to the public but roads are closed and are likely to remain so for some time’, Kensington and Chelsea Police tweeted.

Police are working on confirming the man’s identity and to inform his next of kin.

The incident is not being treated as terror-related.

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

More Than 260,000 People Are Attending 10 Downing Street Christmas Rave
News

More Than 260,000 People Are Attending 10 Downing Street Christmas Rave

Pfizer CEO Says We Might ‘Need A Fourth Dose’ Of The Vaccine
News

Pfizer CEO Says We Might ‘Need A Fourth Dose’ Of The Vaccine

Netflix Drops New Cobra Kai Season 4 Trailer
Film and TV

Netflix Drops New Cobra Kai Season 4 Trailer

Black Woman Who Looks White Reveals The Shocking Things White People Tell Her
Life

Black Woman Who Looks White Reveals The Shocking Things White People Tell Her

Chloe Rowland

Chloe Rowland is a Junior Sub Editor at UNILAD. She graduated from The University of Salford with a BA Multimedia Journalism degree in 2019 but has continued to use the fact she has a Blue Peter badge as her biggest flex.

Topics: News, Now, Police

Credits

Metropolitan Police

  1. Metropolitan Police

    Firearms incident in Kensington

 