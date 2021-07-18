Man Stood Atop Theme Park Ride For An Hour After Climbing 300-Foot
A man has been detained after scaling a 300-foot theme park ride in Buena Park, California.
The Buena Park Police Department asked members of the public to keep away from the area while they worked to remove the person from the very top of Knott’s Berry Farm theme park’s Supreme Scream ride.
The man, who has not been named, is now confirmed to be safely on the ground and thankfully there have been no reports of any injuries sustained during the incident.
Knott’s Berry Farm has since given the following statement:
At approximately 7:23pm, Knott’s Berry Farm became aware of a male who had accessed an unauthorized area and climbed the Supreme Scream tower. Park personnel alerted local law enforcement and emergency responders, who are now on site.
The guest descended the tower at 8:55pm and is now currently safely on the ground in police custody. No other information is available at this time. The safety of our guests is always our top priority.
It’s understood the man stood atop the ride for an hour, initially refusing to come down. Those on the ride were evacuated, but the park remained open.
Police have stated that the man will now undergo a mental health evaluation, confirming he has only been detained for now. Whether he will face charges or not will depend upon this mental health evaluation as well as police questioning.
If you’re experiencing distressing thoughts and feelings, the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) is there to support you. They’re open from 5pm–midnight, 365 days a year. Their national number is 0800 58 58 58 and they also have a webchat service if you’re not comfortable talking on the phone.
