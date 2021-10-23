Man Sues Dating Website Over Alleged Lack Of Women

Alamy

The operator of a Denver-based dating website is being sued by one of its customers due to the alleged lack of women on its database.

HMZ Group, which operates The Denver Dating Co., is accused of exaggerating the extent of its user base in the lawsuit filed by 29-year-old Ian Cross.

Cross is seeking an undisclosed amount of damages from the company, which he claims is also guilty of fraudulent inducement, breach of contract and deceptive trade practices.

The Denver Dating Co. is presented as a members-only service for which users must undergo an extensive screening process which ‘ensures they are functioning members of our community’, the Denver Post reports.

It says it offers members a professional photography session as well as in-person sessions with company matchmakers, and allegedly enticed Cross with the hopes of meeting ‘single women his age’.

According to the lawsuit, Cross met with one of the dating site’s representatives, Lisa, in January, at which time she claimed the company has a ‘huge number of single women in the 25 to 35 age range,’ as well as having had a recent influx of new members due to a ‘wave of breakups’ during the pandemic.

The hopeful man paid $9,409 for site membership and was granted access to the site in February, only to find there were five women in the 18 to 35 age range active in the database, the lawsuit claims.

It also accuses the company of using ‘online reviews of fake or fictitious customers in order to create a false impression with the public regarding the quality and characteristics of its service’.

Cross’ lawyer, Eric Coakley, told BusinessDen his client contacted the company about the lack of users and was told it was ‘working on it’, the Denver Post reports. The company then allegedly stopped all communication and ignored Cross’ request for a refund, at which point he filed the lawsuit.