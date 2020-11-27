Man Sues For Refund Of $2.5 Million He Donated To Trump Election Challenge Group

Yesterday, we made the difficult decision to dismiss our current lawsuits in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

While we stand by the voters’ testimony that was brought forth, barriers to advancing our arguments, coupled with constraints on time, made it necessary for us to pursue a different path. But our fight for election integrity continues.

The litigation component of our work is only a fraction of what we are doing to pursue real solutions to vulnerabilities in our election system.

We are proud of the work we have done to inform Americans of the massive gaps in election security – and after the chaos that ensued after November 3, there is no denying the real and widespread problems nationwide. Americans are now ‘woke’ about the mess – let’s clean it up together.