Man Sues For Refund Of $2.5 Million He Donated To Trump Election Challenge Group
A Houston man who donated $2.5 million to President Donald Trump’s election challenge is now asking for his money back.
Donor Fred Eshelman is reportedly suing Houston-based conservative group ‘True the Vote Inc’ for alleged ’empty promises’, with the organisation having pledged to ‘investigate, litigate, and expose suspected illegal balloting and fraud in the 2020 general election’.
True the Vote’s ‘Validate the Vote’ plan involved filing suits in multiple swing states, collating whistleblower complaints, galvanizing legislative support, and carrying out ‘sophisticated data modeling and statistical analysis to identify potential illegal or fraudulent balloting’.
In the weeks following the US Presidential Election, True the Vote filed four lawsuits in support of President Trump’s election challenge.
However, all of these lawsuits were dropped as of last week, with True the Vote Founder and President Catherine Engelbrecht making the following statement on November 17:
Yesterday, we made the difficult decision to dismiss our current lawsuits in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.
While we stand by the voters’ testimony that was brought forth, barriers to advancing our arguments, coupled with constraints on time, made it necessary for us to pursue a different path. But our fight for election integrity continues.
The litigation component of our work is only a fraction of what we are doing to pursue real solutions to vulnerabilities in our election system.
We are proud of the work we have done to inform Americans of the massive gaps in election security – and after the chaos that ensued after November 3, there is no denying the real and widespread problems nationwide. Americans are now ‘woke’ about the mess – let’s clean it up together.
As reported by Bloomberg, Eshelman, who is the founder of Eshelman Ventures LLC, has stated that he ‘regularly and repeatedly’ asked for updates about the project, however his ‘requests were consistently met with vague responses, platitudes, and empty promises’.
According to Eshelman’s lawsuit, which was filed Wednesday, November 25 in Houston federal court, he had agreed to support True the Vote’s plan, wiring the group $2 million on November 5.
He then sent over a further $500,000 one week later after True the Vote’s president informed him that additional money might be required in order to achieve the group’s goals.
After True the Vote didn’t provide Eshelman with any reports on its progress, it became obvious to the money manager that the group would not be able to execute the plan he had give his support to, leading to him asking for his money back. True the Vote offered Eshelman $1 million to drop any lawsuit plans.
At the time of writing, President Trump’s campaign has yet to produce any convincing evidence to support the notion that widespread voter fraud had impacted the results of the election.
