Man Survived 18 Days In Australian Bushland By Eating Wild Mushrooms Queensland Police Service

An Australian man who got lost in bushland for 18 days is home safe and sound after he managed to survive on a diet of wild mushrooms.

Robert Weber was found healthy yesterday, January 24, near a dam in Queensland. Weber, who had been staying at a hotel in the town of Kilkivan, went missing earlier this month on an outing with his dog after his car got stuck in the mud on a farm road.

At first, he spent three days in the shelter of the vehicle, making use of provisions he had with him, but eventually ventured outside to find some water.

You can watch Robert’s story here:

He soon became lost and remained near a dam, where he survived by sleeping on the ground, drinking dam water and eating mushrooms that were growing nearby.

‘I had water for about three days… it was raining so I was collecting water on the car itself. The car has catchment areas on it around the boot, and I was using a plastic bottle to siphon it up, but when that ran dry that was when I left the car to look for more water,’ Weber told ABC News.

Sadly, Weber’s dog went missing and is yet to be found.

Police had been searching for the man since he was reported missing but had decided to call off their efforts after being unable to locate him.

Queensland Police

‘After a week of searching dense bushland, rivers, dams and steep terrain during wet conditions… the decision was made to discontinue the search for the Nerangba man, who has not been seen in that period,’ Queensland Police said on Thursday, January 21.

The police force said it had suspended both its air and land search.

Weber was found by a local MP, Tony Perrett, and his wife, who had decided to keep searching for him.

‘We’d been past this dam on numerous occasions over the last week and when we saw him there it was just quite extraordinary. He was sitting under a tree near a dam waving at us. It was good fortune that he was there and we were able to locate him,’ Perrett said.

Queensland Police

Weber was found around two miles from where his car was discovered on January 17.

‘He said he was trying to get to Caboolture and he got disorientated… he became lost and didn’t know where he was,’ the MP added.

Weber had become disorientated in 30°C heat and is suffering from exposure to the elements.

‘Mr Weber was conveyed to hospital suffering exposure to the elements but was otherwise safe and well,’ the police said in a statement.