Man Wanted By Cops For Divorcing Wife Without Telling Her

Police are hunting for a man who tried to pull off the mightiest ghosting by trying to divorce his wife without telling her.

They do say communication is the key to a happy relationship. For Paul Nixon, the lack of it was his hope for an escape, it seems.

The 51-year-old from Harris County, Texas, illegally forged the name of his wife and a rotary on legal papers, in a bid to bring the marriage to an end without having to talk about it.

It’s probably the most severe fuckboy felony out there: divorce-gate has resulted in Nixon being wanted by the police.

As reported by the New York Post, Harris County Constable Mark Herman said:

We rarely see something like this… in this particular case, the gentleman decided to go through a divorce but the only problem is, he left his wife out of the process. And that’s a violation of the law here in Texas.

Deputies from Harris County are trying to find Nixon, as he’s facing felony aggravated perjury charges. His wife contacted the police on May 14 this year to report that her husband had illegally filed for divorce – even obtaining a final divorce decree – fraudulently without her knowledge.

The couple had only been married for a ‘couple of years’ – after contacting police, documents were found with Nixon’s wife’s forged signature. Nixon had filed for divorce on February 15 – a day after Valentine’s Day.

Herman added:

She was very surprised. She started finding things showing that he was spending money on jewelry, so she confronted him and he told her that they were actually divorced.

Herman explained that due to the divorce decree being obtained fraudulently, it has been vacated and the couple are still technically married under the letter of Texas law.

Herman said:

They are still legally married. The fraudulent divorce papers have been retracted. We’ve got teams of officers out looking for him right now.

As of Wednesday (September 18), Nixon is still on the run. There’s a no-bond warrant out for his arrest and, if convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison.

Ghosting, for anyone not aware of the lingo, is the act of disappearing out of someone’s life via not replying to them and/or blocking them on social media. The recipient of the ghosting should feel as if they never existed to the person, barely even a memory.

The act of doing this has a negative stigma attached to it – many, fairly, see it as absolutely ruthless. For some, it’s necessary – removing toxic people from your life with that sort of bluntness is the only way forward sometimes.

However, the gentleman at the heart of this story just seems like an idiot.

