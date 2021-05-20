Man Was Tased, Kicked, And Dragged By Police Before Death, Bodycam Shows

Newly obtained bodycam footage has revealed how Louisiana state troopers tased, punched and dragged a man along the ground before he died after a struggle with officers.

Ronald Greene passed away in 2019 following a high-speed chase, with a report by the Louisiana State Police Criminal Investigations Division explaining Greene, who was Black, was taken into custody ‘after resisting arrest and a struggle with Troopers’.

Greene is said to have become ‘unresponsive’ and died on his way to hospital, and for the following two years authorities refused to release the bodycam footage that recorded the incident.

The footage has since been obtained by The Associated Press, which shared around two minutes of the 46-minute video. In the footage, officers repeatedly tased Greene before he even got out of his car, despite the driver’s calls that he was ‘scared’.

Once he got out of the vehicle, one of the responding officers wrestled Greene to the ground and put him in a chokehold before punching him in the face. Another trooper used a stun gun on his backside, and Greene was briefly dragged facedown along the ground.

Officers failed to give Greene aid, and instead left him facedown for more than nine minutes as they washed blood off their hands and faces.

Greene’s mother, Mona Hardin, said her son ‘didn’t have a chance,’ saying the officers ‘murdered him,’ AP News reports. An attorney for the family, Lee Merritt, likened the footage to the arrest of George Floyd in its length and brutality, noting Greene ‘apologised in an attempt to surrender’.

Louisiana State Police has not commented on the contents of the video, instead simply stating that its release is ‘not authorised and… undermines the investigative process and compromises the fair and impartial outcome.’

Meanwhile, the US Department of Justice confirmed to CNN that its Civil Rights Division is investigating the incident alongside the US Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Louisiana and the FBI.

In an attempt to seek justice for Greene, his family has filed a federal wrongful-death lawsuit.

Master Trooper Chris Hollingsworth, one of the officers involved in the arrest, died in September 2020 in a single-vehicle highway crash. The incident occurred just hours after he found out he would be fired from the force for his role in Greene’s arrest. Trooper Dakota DeMoss, the other officer involved, was arrested in 2020 after he and another officer allegedly used excessive force while arresting a motorist.