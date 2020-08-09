Man Wears Swastika Face Mask Because ‘Being Forced To Wear One Is Like Living In Nazi Germany’

Nazi Divenwa/YouTube

A YouTuber has spoken out about why he wears a face mask bearing a swastika symbol, appearing to equate being asked to wear one as akin to living in Nazi Germany.

The similarities are not exactly clear. The Nazis were a fascist party whose reign of terror left millions dead. Face masks have been advised by the World Health Organisation (WHO) as a means of helping to contain the spread of coronavirus with the hope of saving lives.

However, for Brad Braddock – who has previously declared ‘mask are bullshit [sic]’ – being asked to wear face masks in public is all part of a socialist agenda, and by wearing one he is simply complying with ‘this new normal’.

You can watch Braddock’s reasoning for yourself below:

In the video, titled ‘Reality check! Welcome to the new normal!’, Braddock says he has now bought his first face mask despite his prior resistance, showing off his alarming new purchase to dumbfounded viewers.

In the video, which has been viewed over 16,000 times at the time of writing, Brad describes the mask as being ‘kind of cute’, before proceeding to lay into the ‘socialists out here on commie news telling us that we must follow this new normal’.

Braddock continued:

These socialists love to force their opinions and their beliefs and make it law, everyone has to do this now or else. Or else what? You going to arrest me? You know, I bet you would love to arrest me and throw me into jail and what-not.

Although it can at times be mildly inconvenient to remember to wear a face mask, making comparisons with Nazi Germany is clearly wildly over the top, not to mention offensive to all those who lived through such dark times.

Braddock has previously made videos criticising face masks. In one video, titled ‘Mask and organized crime!’, Braddock appears to describe coronavirus as an ‘imaginary threat’.

Even if Braddock had a reasonable explanation for his choice of face mask – which he does not – it is never, ever okay to bear a swastika on your clothing, a symbol that holds so much horror and heartache for so many people.

Given the polarised state of the world, it perhaps isn’t too surprising that people would ascribe political meaning to what is essentially a sensible safety precaution.

However, with the US now nearing five million cases of coronavirus, it’s worrying that people like Braddock are sharing such unsupported and divisive theories, framing their careless approach as being somehow rebellious.